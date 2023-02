In order to reduce the risk of crashes Tesla is recalling over 362 thousand automobiles to remove the "Full Self Driving" feature that has long been promised but has not actually performed. Having staged promotional videos, and continued promises from the EV automaker's CEO that FSD would work, this seems like Tesla is entering a "find out" phase. Perhaps this will help slow the lawsuits.

