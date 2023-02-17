Yet another Russian official falls out yet another window

Man, someone really needs to teach these Russians about window safety!
Russian defense minister Marina Yankina, 58, fell prey to a trend that is sweeping the top ranks of Russia's officials: she "fell" out a 16th-floor window. Why Russian lawmakers don't require all windows that are over 6" from the ground to be firmly sealed, I do not know, but they are risking their own lives in delaying.
A top Russian defence official has been found dead after plunging 160ft from a tower block window, in the latest mysterious death of a high-ranking Kremlin figure.
Marina Yankina, 58, was discovered by a passerby at the entrance of a house on Zamshina Street in St Petersburg.
She is believed to have fallen from the 16th floor to her death.
Ms Yankina was a key figure in the funding of Vladimir Putin's illegal war in Ukraine as head of the financial support department of the Ministry of Defence for the Western Military District, which is closely involved in the dictator's invasion.