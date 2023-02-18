Expert editor breaks down iconic movie trailers

In this Vox video, veteran Trailer Editor Bill Neil of Buddha Jones offers fascinating insight into the craft of creating movie trailers. He expertly dissects the techniques used in iconic trailers from filmmakers like John Carpenter and Stanley Kubrick, highlighting their lasting influence. So much skill and artistry goes into capturing an audience's attention and building a film's anticipation! (via Digg)

In this video, he explains the things that a trailer editor notices about trailers old and new, great and terrible, and somewhere in the middle. Starting with trailers from the '60s, he gets all the way to the present while reviewing techniques like sound design, "rug pulls," and how to hide fake blood.