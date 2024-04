Star Wars: Tales of the Empire appears to fill in the backstory of at least two fan-favorite dark side users.

Morgan Elsbeth first appeared in Ahsoka as the determined Nightsister looking to bring her people back into the main storytelling Galaxy. Barris Orfee was a Jedi Padawan alongside Ahsoka, who betrayed the order and Ahsoka in spectacular fashion. The trailer also promises the inception of the Inquisitorius.

