In this "Hot Take" segment from the animated Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, the Fox & Friends-like hosts question comedian Tig Notaro on her reaction to the wokeness of the Super Bowl and its ads. Hilarity ensues.
Tig Notaro questioned about a "Super Bowl gone woke"
- comedy
- stay woke
- the late show with stephen colbert
- Tig Notaro
