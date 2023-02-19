Here's what a beautiful kiss shared between two globs of clay looks like. There's an ASMR component to the piece as well. The artist behind this human sculpture is named William Cobbing (previously at Boing Boing). You can check out his art here. His speciality is making epic clay-headed human sculptures. Some of them ooze paint, and others have hands sticking out of them. The kissing clay heads is my favorite video I've seen of his work.

From Instagram: