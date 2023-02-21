In this feature piece on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver discusses the growing interest and acceptance of psychedelic assisted therapy. He looks at the sad history of the treatment, the potential it has always shown, how that potential was overwhelmed the first time by anti-psychedelic hysteria, and how it could potentially go south again.
John Oliver looks at psychedelic assisted therapy
