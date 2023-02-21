With a heavy heart, I must report that famed Swingers, Iron Man, and Chef director Jon Favreau has broken his back. The details at this time are scarce, but the cause of the injury has been made public. The fracture resulted from the strain Favreau experienced from carrying the Star Wars franchise on his back for almost four years now. However, all signs point to Favreau making a full recovery by either May 4th, 2023, or Life day.

Even though the third season of The Mandalorian hasn't been released yet, Jon Favreau has just announced he has already completed all of the scripts for the show's fourth season. Considering that most other Star Wars projects either elicit apathy from the fanbase or are stuck in a constant state of development hell, it's genuinely mind-boggling that Favreau and his frequent collaborator Dave Filoni haven't been made joint heads of Lucasfilm by now.