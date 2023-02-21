With a heavy heart, I must report that famed Swingers, Iron Man, and Chef director Jon Favreau has broken his back. The details at this time are scarce, but the cause of the injury has been made public. The fracture resulted from the strain Favreau experienced from carrying the Star Wars franchise on his back for almost four years now. However, all signs point to Favreau making a full recovery by either May 4th, 2023, or Life day.
Even though the third season of The Mandalorian hasn't been released yet, Jon Favreau has just announced he has already completed all of the scripts for the show's fourth season. Considering that most other Star Wars projects either elicit apathy from the fanbase or are stuck in a constant state of development hell, it's genuinely mind-boggling that Favreau and his frequent collaborator Dave Filoni haven't been made joint heads of Lucasfilm by now.
Favreau confirmed that the scripts for the Disney+ Star Wars show's fourth season are all done in an interview with BFMTV. "Season 4? Yeah, I've written it already," he said. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story, so we had mapped it out, [executive producer] Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you just right each episode. So I was writing it during post-production [on The Mandalorian Season 3] because all of it has to feel like a continuation, one full story."
Favreau went on to say that prepping The Mandalorian Season 4 so far in advance also helped him to coordinate continuity with other Star Wars series, including Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. It presumably makes life easier for the cast as well, as it gives them more time to wrap their heads around The Mandalorian's sci-fi jargon-heavy dialogue. Star Amy Sedaris opened up about the aspect of the production in a recent interview, admitting that she rarely understands the lines scripted for her character, Peli Motto. Sedaris added that this makes memorizing her dialogue a challenge, despite Favreau and Filoni's efforts to coach her through it.