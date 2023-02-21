Obama finds Trump's secret stash of Minecraft diamonds that he used X-ray to find

This is what deepfakes were made for: Obama and Biden giving shit to Trump for having too many stacks of diamonds on a brand-new Minecraft server.
Obama
Donald, I found your secret chest How did you get 12 stacks of diamonds?
Trump
Hey, why are you looking through my shit? I grinded hard to get all those diamonds.
Biden
Don't you dare fucking lie. You've been X raying.
Trump
No, I got a Fortune pickaxe and mined them all.
Obama
Uh, homie we started the server yesterday. There's no way you got 12 stacks of diamonds in less than 24 hours.
Biden
Yeah, because he's a fucking cheater.
Trump
No, I was up all night mining that shit while you fucking slept, Sleepy Joe.
Obama
Um, you're gonna have to show me your texture pack folder, Donald.
Trump
Okay, just give me a minute.
Biden
He's fucking deleting it. Share your fucking screen right now.
Trump
Just give me five fucking seconds.
Biden
Obama kick him out the server.
Obama
Yeah, Donald. I'm sorry, but I'm gonna have to kick you and drone strike— I mean, destroy your house in case there's any more hidden stashes.
Trump
Don't you fucking dare listen to sSeepy Joe. I've been framed. It's fake news.
Obama
I'm sorry, Donald.
Biden
Get the fuck out of here, Donald.