Obama finds Trump's secret stash of Minecraft diamonds that he used X-ray to find

This is what deepfakes were made for: Obama and Biden giving shit to Trump for having too many stacks of diamonds on a brand-new Minecraft server.

Obama

Donald, I found your secret chest How did you get 12 stacks of diamonds?

Trump

Hey, why are you looking through my shit? I grinded hard to get all those diamonds.

Biden

Don't you dare fucking lie. You've been X raying.

Trump

No, I got a Fortune pickaxe and mined them all.

Obama

Uh, homie we started the server yesterday. There's no way you got 12 stacks of diamonds in less than 24 hours.

Biden

Yeah, because he's a fucking cheater.

Trump

No, I was up all night mining that shit while you fucking slept, Sleepy Joe.

Obama

Um, you're gonna have to show me your texture pack folder, Donald.

Trump

Okay, just give me a minute.

Biden

He's fucking deleting it. Share your fucking screen right now.

Trump

Just give me five fucking seconds.

Biden

Obama kick him out the server.

Obama

Yeah, Donald. I'm sorry, but I'm gonna have to kick you and drone strike— I mean, destroy your house in case there's any more hidden stashes.

Trump

Don't you fucking dare listen to sSeepy Joe. I've been framed. It's fake news.

Obama

I'm sorry, Donald.

Biden

Get the fuck out of here, Donald.