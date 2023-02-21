Sega gives employees a 30% raise across the board

In a little bit of much-needed positive change in the gaming industry, Sega – the company responsible for such well-known franchises as Sonic the Hedgehog and Yakuza – has committed to a 30% pay rise for all employees across the board, which I can only hope will prompt others to follow their example. Of the change, Sega says that they will "continue to invest in human resource education, including not only the development of a compensation system that treats employees according to their roles and contributions, but also the expansion of measures to support working styles for each and every employee to live their own lives." It sounds, at least to me, that they realised paying their employees more was the least they could do to alleviate some of the worker's issues that plague the industry – inhumane crunch conditions and abysmal work/life balance being chief among them. Maybe now that they're treating their employees like actual human beings, the next Sonic game won't be quite so mediocre?