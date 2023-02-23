Colorado deputy shoots and kills man who popped an anti-anxiety pill

A disturbing video, taken on February 22, 2022, shows a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a confrontation with a man named Richard Ward, who was sitting in the backseat of his mother's parked car at a middle school in Pueblo. Ward expressed anxiety about the police, claiming they have mistreated him in the past. The deputy questions him about why he had been seen earlier trying to enter a car that wasn't his, to which Ward explains that he was at the school with his mother to pick up his little brother. He stepped out of his mother's car to take a brief walk and mistakenly thought another car in the lot belonged to his mother and tried to open the door. He told the deputy that he apologized to the woman in the car, and then found his mother's car.

After the deputy asks Ward if he has any weapons, Ward takes out a pocket knife and places it on the car seat. Ward then puts a pill in his mouth.

"What did you just stick in your mouth?" shouts the deputy. He grabs Ward, who says, "It was a pill. Let me go!" The deputy pulls Ward out of the car and throws him on the ground.

As Ward struggles, the deputy yells, "Stop resisting bro!" before firing three shots into Ward's chest.

"What happened?" Ward cries out in fear. He weeps for a few seconds, then stops moving.

"Hey did you just shoot him?" says a voice off-camera.

The officers stand by and don't attempt to resuscitate Ward.

The deputies were later cleared of wrongdoing, but according to the video's description, Ward's mother filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in U.S. Federal Court for the District of Colorado.

From the PoliceActivity YouTube channel: