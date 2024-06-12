Lauren Boebert cowers from sunlight

Colorado's addicted-to-media-attention Congressperson Lauren Boebert complains about media attention but also admits it is why she exists.

If only the media would stop talking about how terrible Lauren Boebert is, there would be nothing to say. The media cannot talk about all the great things Boebert has done for her district, that she is fleeing because she can no longer win there. Boebert has shifted to an even redder district and continues to struggle there. It does appear that sheer name recognition, and perhaps a love of terrible antics, will secure her the GOP's nomination.

"Part of it is, I mean the media, they do a great job of dehumanizing me, right?" Boebert said. "I mean, you just said you like me as a person. I'm funny. Okay. Well, nobody sees that. That's not not front page headline on The Denver Post." Kaminsky agreed, but he also said the congresswoman shared some responsibility for her public perception. "I'd also say you probably don't always help yourself in that way either," Kaminsky said. "Just being how you are, and I think you kind of don't give a you-know-what about what other people think of you. I mean, you want to win votes. That's what you're doing here, but I don't think you're out there as a people pleaser generally." RawStory

It is such a shame that Boebert has to contend with the truth. Sunlight is a great disinfectant.

