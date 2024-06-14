Tiny puppy gets lost inside house walls in Colorado — but 3-hour rescue mission saves the day (video)

A tiny Pekingese puppy in Colorado was the star of a huge search-and-rescue effort when he jumped from a bed, slipped down a bedroom air vent, and got lost inside the house walls.

As 5-pound 12-week-old Archie Bean whimpered from his mysterious whereabouts, his owner talked to him through the vents, trying to keep him (and herself) calm. Meanwhile, a fire rescue team took more than three hours trying to find the little guy. And as footage shows, it was no easy feat as they inserted cameras through ducts and sawed through ceilings and walls — until finally, they spotted him inside one of the basement's ducts.

Fortunately, although shaken up, Archie Bean came out of the ordeal completely unharmed. (See video below, posted by South Metro Fire Rescue.)

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 5:13 p.m. SMFR and Douglas County Sheriff Deputies responded to an animal rescue at 9394 Ashbury Circle in Unincorporated Douglas County. In a heartwarming rescue effort, a 12-week-old 5-pound Pekinese puppy named Archie Bean was saved after falling… pic.twitter.com/ZdDOdyW7Z6 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 12, 2024

From South Metro Fire Rescue:

