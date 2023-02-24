Walking upside down on the ceiling of a frozen lake in Finland

How is this possible, you ask: Walking upside down on the ceiling of a frozen lake in Vaala, Finland? Well, in this video clip reposted by Science Girl, that is exactly what is happening – no CGI here. This video is about a decade old and is circulating again, which means newness abounds.

"The floor they are walking on is actually the lake's surface, the wheelbarrow suspended by air to the frozen surface and what is being poured in is air and not water!"

You can tell which way is up/down and down/up by the directions of the air bubbles once emitted from the diving suit.

The full video was filmed eleven years ago by Juuso Mettälä and the crew included: "Divers: Fisherman: Eelis Rankka; Fisherman's friend: Tommi Salminen; Boy with the balloon: Jukka Pelttari. Camera and editing by: Juuso Mettälä. Manuscript by J. Mettälä and Eelis Rankka. Safety divers: Esa Vuoppola and Juhana Heino. Music: Stefano Mocini; The end of the doubs."

Mettälä included this note about the filming:

"Couple of things about this video: Camera I used was Sony HDR-SR11 with Amphibico HD Elite housing. The Wheelbarrow was saved from the bottom of the lake and I have used it many times after that. The rubber duck and the balloon are also home with me. None of the divers got any permanent damage either. And yes, we had a lot of fun making this video."

