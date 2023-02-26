Caleb Kraft says goodbye to TikTok sensation Lucy the Goose

Well-known maker and homesteader Caleb Kraft was having trouble with his chickens constantly being eaten by wild critters. So, he got a goose, who he named Lucy, to help protect them. He probably didn't anticipate two things: One, how hard he would fall in love with Lucy, and that she would end up becoming a TikTok star, getting millions of views on her posts.

In this video, Caleb looks back on Lucy's life after she too met her cruel fate at the claws of a predator. What's so charming and unapologetically human is how much Caleb obviously loved this bird and is heartbroken over the loss.

Trigger warning: Lots of unashamed baby talking and fowl fawning.