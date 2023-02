Steven Seagal, the famed American martial artist and actor, was today given an award by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Seagal has resided there for some years, posing himself as a cultural ambassador, receiving citizenship, and occasionally making straight-to-streaming films in which he moves as little as possible.

Other recipients of the "Friend of Russia" medal include Rex Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State during the Trump administration, and whoever the current president of FIFA is.