Trailer in the Hamptons sells for $3.75M

In today's one-percenter news: A trailer tycoon is in escrow on a $3.75 million, 800 square-foot oceanfront mobile home in the Hamptons. The condo-trailer, located in the recently ritzy Montauk Shores complex, was purchased off-market for the record-breaking amount by an undisclosed buyer. (Curbed)

New York Post:

Though it bills itself as "Montauk's best kept secret," 65-year-old trailer park Montauk Shores is now a shabby-chic status symbol that's dividing the local community… Deep-pocketed buyers are being lured in by its location in Ditch Plains — a surfer's paradise spanning two miles of sandy cliffs and the most coveted waves on Long Island's East End.

It's unclear who the buyer is in the deal set to close next month, but local residents said it's the same unit musician Jimmy Buffett got into a bidding war over back in 2005. That's when the mobile home reportedly sold for $430,000 to another buyer, though Buffett was said to have offered $30,000 more.