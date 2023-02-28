Avatar: The Last Airbender's co-creator talks about the future of the franchise

There's a great quote that opens the spiritual book A Course in Miracles that says, "nothing real can be threatened. Nothing unreal exists." In the world of animation, few shows embody this quote, like Avatar: The Last Airbender. Despite having a tumultuous inaugural run on Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender developed a powerful fandom that frequently voiced their support for the show through its various ups and downs. Not to sound too hip-hop, but Avatar was just too real to be threatened by mere cancelation efforts.

In the years after Avatar: The Last Airbender's finale, the show garnered a sequel in The Legend of Korra and has come to be regarded as a watershed in 21st-century Western animation. The series' unyielding popularity has also led to a slew of revivals, both live-action and animated. In the video linked above, Avatar co-creator Bryan Konietzko sits down to discuss the franchise's future.