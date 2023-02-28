A friend just sent me this oldie-but-goodie and I had to share it with y'all! I swear, I think the whole point of Choir! Choir! Choir! is to make people cry from happiness and to restore faith in humanity in a world where that's sometimes hard to come by. And if that's not the point, it's certainly a terrific side-effect. Take six minutes out of your day and listen to Choir! Choir! Choir!'s beautiful rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U." It was recorded on February 10, 2016, in celebration of that year's upcoming Valentine's Day. Their YouTube explains:

Valentine's Day kinda sucks so last night, in anticipation, we celebrated EPIC HEARTBREAKS with the one and only Sinéad O'Connor. Props to Prince (yes, we know he wrote this amazing tune!) for not taking this video down in 7 hours and 15 days. Recorded on February 10, 2016. We're Choir! Choir! Choir! from Toronto. We meet at Clinton's Tavern twice a week and everyone is welcome. Singers only know what song we'll be singing, get a lyric sheet, and learn our arrangement over a couple hours – after which we record a vid. Check us out at choirchoirchoir.com and if you're in Toronto on a Tuesday or Wednesday, come on out! choirchoirchoir.com