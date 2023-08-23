Puddles Pity Party sings "Nothing Compares 2 U"

I don't think it's possible to hear "Nothing Compares 2 U"—that hauntingly beautiful song written by Prince and made famous by Sinéad O'Connor—too many times. It's been covered by many musicians over the years (here's a handy list) but this one by Puddles Pity Party is one of my favorites.

On his YouTube, Puddles writes:

I received many requests for Prince songs. So many to choose from. Tim made this wicked arrangement so we went for it. I really love this New Gospel Sound. And how bout that sweet guitar solo?

Puddles is Michael Geier, a musician based in Atlanta, Georgia. To hear more of his work, check out his YouTube or visit his website. You can also go see him live, as he's currently touring through November.