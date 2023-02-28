E.T.-themed LEGO build moves to next stage of contest

Did you know that you can create a new LEGO idea and submit it to the company with the hope of your idea being turned into an actual LEGO product? If your idea gets at least 10,000 fan votes, it then undergoes a panel review from the company. You can see the current ideas and vote on them here. The LEGO website further explains the process:

If you are over 13 years old then LEGO Ideas is where you can find thousands of fun LEGO ideas that could become real LEGO products in the future. They have been designed by LEGO fans from all over the world and include lots of amazing models like vehicles, futuristic space stations and well-known scenes from famous movies. Flip through all the awesome models,and if you are 13 years old (and over) you can vote for your favorite ones. If an idea gets 10,000 votes within a certain amount of time, it will be judged by a LEGO review panel and could become a real product that you will find in your local LEGO store. There are already lots great ideas that have become LEGO Ideas products, so why not help us find the next one!

The very first idea to get 10,000 votes so far in 2023, and thus the first that will go to review this year, is an E.T.-themed movie poster created out of LEGO bricks. Brick Fanatics explains:

Brick Fanatics goes on to explain that the decision by LEGO to turn this E.T.-themed build into a product will be made by October, and other ideas will likely join it, if they get 10,000 votes by May, which is when the voting stage of the process ends. If you want to add an idea or vote, now's the time!