Fox's Brian Kilmeade tries to find a DeSantis voter in a MAGA crowd but fails miserably

Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade got it wrong (per usual) when he said Gov. Ron DeSantis "is winning over Americans." Visiting a Florida diner this morning where MAGA folk were chowing down on breakfast, he doggedly surveyed the crowd to see "Who's your man, who's your woman?" for 2024. But no matter who he asked, the answer was always "Donald Trump," or in one instance, "Trump and Nikki Haley." The only one who uttered DeSantis' name was a woman wearing a DeSantis T-shirt, but even she said she'd be just as happy with Trump. Fox science at its finest.

Kilmeade desperately trying to find someone in a FL diner who wants Desantis for president. It doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/IxJPYa9lVF — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 28, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Paul Pellegrino / shutterstock.com