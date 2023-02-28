Marjorie Taylor Greene is upset that U.S. is seizing more fentanyl

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Queen of Qonspiracy theories, strikes again! This time, the Congresswoman from Georgia is blaming the Biden administration for the increase in fentanyl seizures at the border. According to her, the fact that more fentanyl is being seized is a direct result of the Biden administration's "failure policies."

"I want you to know that in 2020 there were 4.8 thousand pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP," she said to her colleagues. "But in 2021, fiscal year 2021, it increased to 11.2 thousand pounds of fentanyl was seized by the CBP. That is a direct result of Biden administration failure policies. Now here we are in to date fiscal year 2023. They have already seized 12.5 thousand pounds of fentanyl. The Biden administration is failing this country by not protecting our border and securing our border and stopping Chinese fentanyl from being brought into our country illegally by the cartels and people are dying every single day because of it."

But wait a minute, Marge. Let's think about this for a second. If more fentanyl is being seized, doesn't that mean that the border patrol is doing a better job of catching illegal drugs? More seizures mean less fentanyl on the streets and fewer deaths from overdoses. Shouldn't we be applauding them for their efforts?

Not in Greene's world. Like all good fascists, she knows facts and logic are poor persuaders. Instead, she's using classic propaganda techniques to push her twisted strategy to divide and conquer the country. It's a textbook example of her fearmongering tactics, and her gullible and loyal followers love her for it.