Kellyanne Conway says the FBI is "focused on the wrong thing" — like school shootings

Darn the FBI, it's "always focused on the wrong thing." At least that's what Kellyanne Conway told us on Fox "News" this morning. (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability Project.)

For instance, as the avid gun defender pointed out, the FBI keeps investigating those silly school shootings. And then there's the Jan. 6 riots they keep wasting their time on, as if a Capitol insurrection needs so much attention.

"It's all been Jan. 6, Jan. 6 and the FBI," she griped. "It's all been school shootings and the FBI." The former Trump spokesliar then suggested the FBI get their act together and focus on China instead – because of course investigating foreign affairs is what the FBI is supposed to do.

Kellyanne Conway thinks the FBI is "always focused on the wrong thing" because they're investigating school shootings and the January 6 attack. pic.twitter.com/VVNjLbMuIN — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) March 1, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com