U.S. Post Office orders 9,250 electric vans and 14,000 charging stations

The Post Office is going electric, after much political wrangling and a bungled earlier proposal. The 9,250 E-Transit vans from Ford will be 50% of the new fleet, with 9,250 gas guzzlers from Fiat Chrysler.

The gas-powered vehicles fill an urgent need, the Postal Service said in a statement Tuesday. Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in December of this year, while Fiat Chrysler will start shipping the left-hand-drive gas-powered vehicles in November. Contracts totaling $260 million for the charging stations went to Blink Charging Co., Siemens Industry Inc., and Rexel USA Energy Solutions, the Postal Service said.

The press release is here.

Overall … intended acquisitions over the next five years of a 75 percent electric fleet of Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV). Acquisitions of NGDV after 2026 will be 100 percent electric.

Want a Grumman van with a million miles on it? Coming soon to an auction near you.