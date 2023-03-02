After years of bullshit, government concludes "Havana Syndrome" is bullshit

So-called "Havana Syndrome" is "very unlikely" to be a weapon or a foreign adversary, but an interpretation of pre-existing conditions and other everyday maladies. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence published its report on the subject.

it is "very unlikely" a foreign adversary is responsible for the reported AHIs [anomalous health incidents]. IC [intelligence community] agencies have varying confidence levels because we still have gaps given the challenges collecting on foreign adversaries — as we do on many issues involving them.

As part of this review, the IC identified critical assumptions surrounding the initial AHIs reported in Cuba from 2016 to 2018, which framed the IC's understanding of this phenomenon, but were not borne out by subsequent medical and technical analysis. In light of this and the evidence that points away from a foreign adversary, causal mechanism, or unique syndrome linked to AHIs, IC agencies assess that symptoms reported by US personnel were probably the result of factors that did not involve a foreign adversary, such as preexisting conditions, conventional illnesses, and environmental factors.

Needless to say, these findings do not call into question the very real experiences and symptoms that our colleagues and their family members have reported. Officers did exactly what we asked them to do: to take our guidance seriously and report suspicious experiences and symptoms.