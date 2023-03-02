Breaking news: Justice Department says Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol police over January 6 insurrection

The U.S. Capitol Police can finally hold Trump accountable for begging his supporters to violently storm the Capitol and overturn the election results, and the Justice Department is backing them up. It has just issued a statement that the U.S. Capitol Police can sue Trump for his role in inciting the violence that took place on January 6th.

The brief states that "Trump does not have absolute immunity from multiple civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for damages stemming from the January 6 riot," NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.

It's almost comical how Trump and his supporters claim to be defenders of democracy while simultaneously trying to undermine it at every turn.