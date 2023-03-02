Elizabeth Holmes uses babies in an attempt to delay her prison sentence

Convicted criminal Elizabeth Holmes is asking for special dispensation to delay her 11-year prison sentence as she decided to have two children while allowed to largely go about life whilst awaiting her trial and sentencing. Having previously attempted to "vacation" in Mexico, Holmes is now ignoring all the other women who have children and are serving time. Holmes clearly needs more time to find another excuse (or child) to keep her freedom.

CNN:

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos convicted of defrauding investors, is seeking to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence because she has "two very young children" to be with.

The court filing last week represents the first public acknowledgment that Holmes gave has given birth to her second child. Holmes was pregnant during her November 2022 sentencing.

Her lawyers laid out several reasons to delay the prison sentence pending an appeal of her conviction, arguing that she's not a flight risk or a danger to the community. It also said she has "two young children," but didn't reveal when her second child was born or their gender.