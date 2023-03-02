New '90s-era American Girl twins are opposites: one makes zines, the other Y2K lists

In Seattle in 1999, Isabel and Nicki Hoffman poke around the world wide web and indulge in personal pan pizzas from Pizza Hut. But these newly released American Girl dolls have differences that set them apart. Isabel, an outgoing cat person, is the "glitter" of the duo with pink platform Mary Janes and a raspberry beret. Her edgier twin, the dog-lovin' Nicki, is a skater girl who makes zines. She wears a yin-yang choker, a backwards baseball cap, and is considered the "grunge" of the two.

Yes, you read that right, "glitter and grunge." Corporate's words, not mine.

Also, prepare to be amused and/or feel old because these dolls are considered historical characters. I wasn't prepared for that reality check.

The authors of the Isabel and Nicki books, Julia DeVillers and Jennifer Roy, share their favorite parts of the twins' story: