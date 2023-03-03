A simple hand guide to JK Rowling's transphobia

Vox has created a simple reference for anyone who is confused about or must deal with someone denying JK Rowling's transphobia. A handy timeline of Rowling's words and actions provides a lengthy and undeniable history.

J.K. Rowling's supporters frequently claim the author has never actually said or done anything transphobic. It's a position you can see on social media, in the pages of the New York Times, and even on a new podcast with Rowling herself.

It's also an easily debunked lie.

Some of this confusion around Rowling's opinions can be cleared up with a definition of transphobia, which doesn't — despite the "phobia" — solely mean fear of trans people, but, per Merriam-Webster, also an "irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against transgender people." (In fact, Merriam-Webster's own examples list cites multiple articles related to Rowling.) Rowling can say she likes everyone, but she has displayed that prejudice time and again. She's also peddled explicit fear of trans people, particularly trans women, insisting they're an inherently dangerous threat to cisgender women.