Disneyland fan who visited every day for eight years earns world record

Walt Disney's famous quote, "If you can dream it, you can do it," has inspired many to pursue their dreams. And 50-year-old Jeff Reitz of Huntington Beach, California has certainly done just that. He now holds the Guinness World Record for "most consecutive visits to Disneyland."

The Air Force Veteran and former Walt Disney World cast member managed to visit the park for 2,995 consecutive calendar days, a remarkable achievement that came to a halt on Friday March 13, 2020 when the park closed due to COVID. It began in 2011 when he was going through a "long and difficult employment" and received an annual pass as a Christmas present. That's when he set himself a challenge to visit the park every day for a year.

After 60 consecutive visits and some media attention, Jeff decided to continue his streak, and before he knew it, he had spent over eight years visiting Disneyland every single day.

