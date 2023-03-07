Amazing pet skunk hangs out with dogs and even does tricks for treats (video)

A 26-year-old dog trainer in Florida has welcomed a pet skunk into her family by teaching it all the same tricks (and more!) that her dogs know how to do – heel, stand up on two legs, spin around, close its own crate door, and even pull off her socks. When not doing tricks, the adorable skunk, Elfo, runs around with his canine siblings as if he's just another pooch. See a sample of what Elfo can do in the clip below, posted by SWNS. And check out trainer Sierra Middleton's Instagram page dog_trainer_duo for more.

Via Laughing Squid

Front page thumbnail image: Sanit Fuangnakhon / shutterstock.com