Famed "His Master's Voice" dog breed on verge of extinction

In 1898, artist Francis Barraud memorialized his dog Nipper in the lovely 1898 painting "His Master's Voice." The image became an iconic trademark of the music industry, used by multiple record labels, from Deutsche Grammophon to RCA Records to HMV. While there's some uncertainty about Nipper's breed, it's suspected that he was a Smooth Fox Terrier. Since the breed's peak in 1926, there's been a 97 percent decline in Smooth Fox Terrier births, according to breeding registries. From Yahoo:

Nipper was born in 1884 and died in 1895 and his use in advertising after his death may have been partly responsible for the increasing popularity of the Smooth Fox Terrier in the early 20th century as the breed briefly became the most popular dog in the UK in the 1900s.

There were just 90 Smooth Fox Terrier puppies registered in 2022, Kennel Club figures show, a dramatic 97 per cent decline from the breed's zenith of almost a century ago[…]

[Nipper] got his name from his tendency to nip at the back of the legs of visitors. He died in 1895 and was buried at Clarence Street in Kingston upon Thames. The site is now home to a bank, with a plaque inside the branch commemorating the dog that lies underneath.