Tucker Carlson on Trump: "I hate him passionately."

Every night on his Fox News program, Carlson lavishes praise on Donald Trump as a terrific leader and complains about the stolen election. But it's all an act. Recent court exhibits and depositions in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox reveal that Carlson doesn't think the election was stolen and that he thinks Trump is a loser whose tenure as president was a disaster. "I hate him passionately," he said.

From The Washington Post:

Other key comments come from Fox host Tucker Carlson. We knew previously that he privately warned that Trump "could easily destroy us if we play it wrong." What we didn't know was that he was speaking in the context of Trump's business ventures.

Someone tells him, "One [sic] the bright side — Trump has a pretty low rate at success in his business ventures."

Carlson responded: "All of them fail. What he's good at is destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong. It's so obvious."

At other points, both Murdoch and Carlson seemed to long for when Trump would be gone.

Two days before Jan. 6, Carlson texted someone, "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait."

He added, "I hate him passionately," and then, of Trump's four years in office: "We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn't an upside to Trump."