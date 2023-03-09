Amazon just saved Batman: Caped Crusader after HBO Max cut it loose

Even with all of the endless adaptations of comic book superheroes, there isn't a single character that can measure up to Batman's success in film and television. Since the late 80s, Batman films have remained at the pinnacle of superhero cinema, thanks to Tim Burton's timely take on the Caped Crusader. The acclaim that Burton's two Batman films garnered allowed Warner Brothers animation to greenlight the legendary Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. And since 1992, there's always been at least one solid Batman adaptation either on television or the silver screen.

In 2022, The Batman continued the long tradition of critically and commercially successful films based on the Dark Knight. Similar to the 1989 film, The Batman helped fuel the development of a new Batman animated series at HBO Max. However, after HBO Max's infamous content purge, the series' future was thrown into question. According to Variety, Amazon has stepped in to save Batman: Caped Crusader.