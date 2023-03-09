Amazon just saved Batman: Caped Crusader after HBO Max cut it loose

Even with all of the endless adaptations of comic book superheroes, there isn't a single character that can measure up to Batman's success in film and television. Since the late 80s, Batman films have remained at the pinnacle of superhero cinema, thanks to Tim Burton's timely take on the Caped Crusader. The acclaim that Burton's two Batman films garnered allowed Warner Brothers animation to greenlight the legendary Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. And since 1992, there's always been at least one solid Batman adaptation either on television or the silver screen.
In 2022, The Batman continued the long tradition of critically and commercially successful films based on the Dark Knight. Similar to the 1989 film, The Batman helped fuel the development of a new Batman animated series at HBO Max. However, after HBO Max's infamous content purge, the series' future was thrown into question. According to Variety, Amazon has stepped in to save Batman: Caped Crusader.
J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves' animated series "Batman: Caped Crusader" has been picked up at Amazon after being scrapped at HBO Max, Varietyhas confirmed.
The streamer has placed a two-season order for the cartoon, which is described as "a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens" of executive producers Abrams, Reeves and Bruce Timm.
"Batman: Caped Crusader" was ordered to series at HBO Max in May 2021. In August 2022, the show was scrapped along with five other upcoming animated series set up at the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer, including "Merry Little Batman," "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," "Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical," "Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story" and "The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie."