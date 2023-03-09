Nikki Haley's first big proposal? Raise the retirement age and cut Social Security and Medicare benefits for "the new generation"

Having seen how popular the measure has been in other places where it has been proposed, Republican presidential longshot Nikki Haley proposes raising the retirement age. She would also reduce the benefits received by lifetime payers of Social Security and Medicare recipients, reports CNN.
Haley, in her speech, did not specify what age people should retire at, but a higher retirement age and corresponding cuts to benefits is the only possible interpretation.
"You reform the entitlements, but you do it in a way that you don't take anything away from seniors or people who are getting ready to retire. You focus on the new generation, you focus on what's next," said Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.
Haley's comments come as President Joe Biden attacks Republicans for wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, and Trump pressures Republicans to support the programs. Trump recently released a video saying Republicans should never vote to cut "a single penny" from those programs, even though his administration's budget proposals included cuts to such social programs.