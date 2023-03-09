There's going to be a Creed/Rocky "cinematic universe"

Reporting on movie studios developing their own cinematic universes is like checking a "days without incident" sign at work. No matter how long the gap between incidents is, you know that another one is inevitably waiting right around the corner. Granted, since the MCU has started to incur more criticism from fans and critics alike, the endless conversations about every studio developing a cinematic universe have thankfully stalled. However, just like the incident sign, it was only a matter of time before another studio decided to break the positive streak.
Creed 3 has been doing significantly well since its release and it seems that Amazon and MGM have noticed. Michael B. Jordan has been hinting at a possible expansion in the Rocky / Creed universe and now we're getting news on several of their possible spinoffs. According to Deadline, Amazon PrimeVideo is set to expand the Creed universe with film, TV, and animation projects in development. The trade notes, that along with the animation, there are a few live-action series in development including one centering on Adonis Creed's daughter as well as some new projects that will focus on Rocky Balboa's history that Sylvester Stallone is expected to have some sort of attachment to. There is also a Drago spin-off movie in development with Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu expected to reprise their roles, but could wind up becoming a series. All of the projects that are in development are just in the exploratory phase, so don't be shocked if some of these wind up getting shelved.