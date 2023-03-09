There's going to be a Creed/Rocky "cinematic universe"

Reporting on movie studios developing their own cinematic universes is like checking a "days without incident" sign at work. No matter how long the gap between incidents is, you know that another one is inevitably waiting right around the corner. Granted, since the MCU has started to incur more criticism from fans and critics alike, the endless conversations about every studio developing a cinematic universe have thankfully stalled. However, just like the incident sign, it was only a matter of time before another studio decided to break the positive streak.

Riding high on the critical and commercial success of Creed 3, Amazon seems keen to start expanding the Creed/Rocky franchise with a series of new films and television shows. According to Comicbook.com, you can expect the Creed franchise to have at least one live-action television series and an animated one soon. There's also talk of a Rocky television series, but given Sylvester Stallone's ongoing feud with Irwin Winkler, we'll have to wait and see how that series will shake out.