In recent years, Tucker Carlson has developed a unique laugh as a way to let his viewers know that something on the show is funny. It's a curious combination of a short bark and a high-pitch giggle, accompanied by an abrupt upward tilt of the head. It's not to be mistaken for his "serious" look, which is meant to let viewers know that something important is being said. Here's a video compilation to help you recognize Carlson's laugh. Feel free to laugh along!