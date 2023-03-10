Improv Everywhere documentary 'We Cause Scenes' now available online

Ten years ago, Charlie Todd premiered the feature-length documentary about how his merry band of pranksters, Improv Everywhere, came to be. For the first time, it's available to watch online. I was at that SXSW premiere, loved the film, and think you will too.

Since their humble beginnings in New York City in 2001, Improv Everywhere has grown from a small gang of restless jokesters into an internationally recognized prank collective and a viral video-making machine. From the No Pants Subway Ride to Frozen Grand Central to the Mp3 Experiment and beyond, their publicly staged scenes of chaos and joy are beloved by the hundreds who witness them, the thousands who participate in them, and the millions who watch and share the videos online. We Cause Scenes: The Rise of Improv Everywhere is the inside story of this groundbreaking group and its founder, Charlie Todd, who has turned the world into a stage, inventing an art form for the Internet age.