A viral video from Liaoning, China purports to show cars covered with worms that rained from the sky. Some suggest that the worms are actually flowers that dropped from poplar trees. However, animals like fish and frogs falling from the sky—often after being swept up by storms or water spouts—were a favorite topic in the books of Charles Fort (1874-1932), "collector" of anomalous phenomena who greatly influenced my own appreciation for high weirdness.

(NY Post)