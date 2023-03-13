Oscar Issac might play Kurt Vonnegut

There's a rule that exists in Hollywood nowadays that everyone knows on an intrinsic level. It doesn't matter the movie or the genre; if you've got Oscar Issac in your film, he's going to steal the show. Despite being regarded as an afterthought by the writers of Disney's abysmal and woefully disjointed Star Wars sequels, Oscar Issac's turn as fighter pilot Poe Dameron became almost a universally praised high point for the series of films. Or take Marvel's Moon Knight, for example. Even though the series is as mediocre as most of the MCU's television offerings, Moon Knight is arguably the most okay of the bunch, and a large portion of the series' okayness stems from Issac's magnetic talents as a leading man.

According to Variety, Oscar Issac might get a chance to employ his top-notch acting skills for Amazon's adaptation of Helltown, where he'll possibly play celebrated author Kurt Vonnegut.

Oscar Isaac is in discussions to lead "Helltown," sources say. The series is currently in development at Amazon.

According to the logline, the hour-long, 8-episode crime thriller follows the life of Kurt Vonnegut before he became known to the world as a renowned author. Per Amazon, "In 1969 Kurt was a struggling novelist and car salesman living life with his wife and five children on Cape Cod. When two women disappear and are later discovered murdered underneath the sand dunes on the outskirts of Provincetown, Kurt becomes obsessed and embroiled in the chilling hunt for a serial killer and forms a dangerous bond with the prime suspect."

Based on the book of the same name written by Casey Sherman, the series comes from "Severance" co-EP Mohamad El Masri, who will also serve as showrunner and writer. "All Quiet on the Western Front" director Ed Bergerwill helm the series and executive produce.