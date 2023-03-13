Save 60% on the BirdBike eBike to make your commutes eco-friendly and fun

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Spring and warmer weather are just around the corner, so why not make your commute actually fun? Remember the joy you used to feel as a kid when you would bike to school or your friends' houses on the weekends? It was such a freeing feeling to enjoy the breeze while cycling away. It's time to connect with that feeling again! Not only is it incredibly fun to bike around, but it's also great for the planet. And if you already bike to work, exercise, or simply explore the outdoors, why not indulge in a souped-up update?

That's where the BirdBike electric bicycle comes in. Since cars are astronomically expensive these days, this sleek bike can be an incredible (and money-saving) alternative to your daily drives to work or school. Designed to be compatible for city and suburb living alike, this eBike can bring joy and ease to those who ride it. Even better, the BirdBike is now on sale for only $899 (reg. $2299), which is best-of-web pricing!

You might have heard of Bird Scooters, which have taken several major cities by storm. The same technology is used to power this high-performance electric bike. While it boasts a powerful 500W motor, the BirdBike also has best-in-class safety features, such as a manual throttle, a fully-integrated backlit handlebar dash display, and much more. Your ride (wherever it takes you) can be blissful and smooth. That means no sweaty hill climbs on your way to work, unless, of course, that's what you're looking for, in which case you can ride in manual.

With the BirdBike, you can rest assured knowing that its mechanical quality is at the highest level. It boasts a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery, which means it's built to last and meets the top standards for electric bicycles. Its high-performance carbon drive train can also help you navigate rough roads and eliminate the need for chain maintenance. And when you're not whizzing around, the 120db anti-theft alarm can keep your bike secure.

This powerful ebike has earned rave reviews from users, with one writing, "I've been wanting an ebike forever and so happy I could get one from Bird! My favorite part is how easy it is to switch modes and all of the mode options—e-assist various levels, sport, eco, etc. The screen is also beautiful and very high-tech."

Start traveling in a wallet-friendly and sustainable way. Save 60% and grab the BirdBike eBike now for just $899 ($2299), which is the best price on the web.

Prices subject to change.