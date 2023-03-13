SNL's Waffle House skit serves up delicious dramedy

Rusty Blazenhoff

Open-all-night diner chain Waffle House becomes the stage for a moving and dramatic goodbye scene in this SNL skit. Marcello Hernandez and guest host Jenna Ortega deliver a heartfelt performance as high school sweethearts saying their farewells before heading off to different colleges. As they have their final moments, hilarious chaos ensues in the background.