Open-all-night diner chain Waffle House becomes the stage for a moving and dramatic goodbye scene in this SNL skit. Marcello Hernandez and guest host Jenna Ortega deliver a heartfelt performance as high school sweethearts saying their farewells before heading off to different colleges. As they have their final moments, hilarious chaos ensues in the background.
SNL's Waffle House skit serves up delicious dramedy
