Donald Trump finally gets a second wind, tearing into Ron DeSantis like it's 2015 (video)

After months of hibernation, Trump was back in top bully form last night, ripping into Ron "DeSanctus" during a speech in Iowa last night. For a preview of the GOP presidential dog fight that is sure to ensue if Florida's governor indeed joins the race, MSNBC put together this supercut of Trump bashing DeSantis's "very bad" stance on ethanol, social security, the minimum retirement age, Medicare, and the so-called "RINOs" DeSantis hangs out with (see video below, posted by Aaron Rupar). It's nice having Republicans do the shredding so that we don't have to.

MSNBC put together a supercut of Trump ripping on DeSantis last night in Iowa pic.twitter.com/0ybX7knRQ7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2023

