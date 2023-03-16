Excited puppy turns a roll of toilet paper into a very fine toy (video)

A tiny pup named Petey can't believe his good fortune when he finds an exciting "toy" (aka a roll of toilet paper) waiting for him in the bathroom. He immediately grabs his new find and gives it a trial run, unraveling the high-tech gizmo as he tears down the hall and across the house. And then, suddenly, all is dropped and forgotten once he sees a fresh distraction in the form of his canine buddy, Talulah. (See video, posted by petey.and.lou, below.)

Front page thumbnail image: Jackie Neff / shutterstock.com