Mike Pence makes homophobic remarks about Mayor Pete

Some could claim this was a joke, however, it was simply Mike Pence being the homophobic Mike Pence that earned him Donald Trump's VP spot. Attacking Secretary Buttigieg for having a family is grotesque.

CBS News:

In a speech at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday, Pence said Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in U.S. history, took "maternity leave" while Americans faced airline problems in 2021.

"Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression," Pence said.