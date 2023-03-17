Florida lawmaker wants to ban kids from talking to a teacher when they get their period

Florida state Rep. Stan McClain introduced a bill that would not only dramatically limit sex education for students in 6th-12th grade, but would prevent kids in elementary school (below 6th grade) from even talking to a teacher about their periods. In other words, if a 10-year-old child gets their first period while at a Florida school, they will have to go to the bathroom and figure it out by themselves, no questions asked.

For clarification on this absurd bill, Attorney and state Rep. Ashley Gantt asked, "Typically, the age is between 10 and 15, so if little girls experience their menstrual cycle in 5th grade or 4th grade, will that prohibit conversations from them, since they are in a grade lower than 6th grade?"

"It would," McClain — who, sadly, had 11 children of his own — shamelessly replied. (See video below, posted by Florida Planned Parenthood Action.)

It's not clear if the ignorant lawmaker received backlash for his medieval agenda, but he later backpedaled, saying he'd be open to tweaking the bill.

From Vice:

McClain later said that it "would not be the intent" of the bill to penalize teachers if students want to talk about their periods, and that he'd be open to amending the bill, the New Republic reported. McClain's office did not immediately respond to a VICE News request for comment on whether the bill would impact students' ability to get pads or other sanitary materials from school nurses. "They are restricting sex education, banning abortion, defunding birth control, and now going so far as to admit that young women cannot discuss menstruation under their absurd legislation," Annie Filkowski, policy and political director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, told HuffPost in a statement. "Young people start menstruation anytime between nine and 16 years old. It's ridiculous to prohibit them from discussing it with their teacher."