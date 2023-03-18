Best Picture nominees as Frasier clips

Jennifer Sandlin

The Academy Awards has already wrapped, but if you need more Oscars content, or you missed the show, or you haven't seen the films that were nominated for Best Picture, here's a quick peek at each film—if it were a scene from the sitcom Frasier. The clips were posted on the Twitter account "The Daily Frasier," which tweeted, "Presenting: Every Best Picture Nominee as a Frasier Clip." I will admit that I haven't seen any of the films nominated for Best Picture, with the exception of the winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, so this quick Frasier rundown was helpful for me. Here's the Frasier take on The Banshees of InisherinTop Gun: MaverickTriangle of SadnessTárThe FabelmansAll Quiet on the Western FrontEverything Everywhere All At OnceWomen TalkingAvatar: The Way of Water, and Elvis.

After seeing these quick—some are literally 4 seconds—Frasier depictions, I'm intrigued by a few, particularly The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness, and The Fabelmans. I guess I know what I'll be doing this weekend!