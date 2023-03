Lizard Ladder is an animation by Ted Wiggin about a group of animals who are caught in limbo. A snake, dog, lizard, and mysterious egg must navigate the strange and unpredictable plane of existence together. I love the electrifying feel to the sound effects and colors in this film. This animated short is a great example of how a captivating story can be told using simply drawn, rudimentary art. The neon characters and items in this video would also be excellent pieces in a video game.