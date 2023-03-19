DING, an animation by Malte Stein, is not your typical horror story

DING, a wonderful animation by Malte Stein, is not your typical horror film. This animated short is about a dude who gets stalked by a cute but blood-thirsty little creature who enjoys chomping on his flesh. Ding follows the protagonist wherever he walks, and so he must find a way to escape the little monster. I love the desolate, atmospheric feel to this film, which is heightened by the lack of any music. The primary sound in this film is the sound of footsteps on pavement. The soft, hand-drawn, chalky look to this animation makes it stand out amongst other horror shorts.